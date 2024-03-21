Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three schoolboys aged between 15 and 16 have been charged with assault after a violent attack on a teen from another school.

In the incident on February 12, 10-15 teenagers from Māngere College were involved in the attack on one boy from Marcellin College as he returned home to Mangere.

The boy was targeted as he got off the bus on Bader Drive in Māngere and chased to the car park behind McDonald’s.

The incident was watched by a large group of around 30 other teenagers who witnesses said encouraged and filmed the attack.

The junior at Marcellin College was hospitalised after the attack where he was allegedly struck in the head three times with a bottle, punched, kicked and stomped on by multiple boys.

A man and his wife witnessed the attack and shouted at the boys to stop. They gave the injured boy first aid and took him to hospital, staying with him until his mother arrived.

Māngere College. Photo / Google Maps

Police said the three boys charged had been referred to Youth Aid and would be held to account for the assault.

“We have no tolerance for violence, especially in public spaces and those identified committing offending will be held accountable,” police said in a statement to the Herald.

“While we are not aware of any further issues, we have liaised with the two schools concerned following this incident.”

In the weeks after the serious attack school and community leaders called for calm and an end to rivalry between the two schools.

Staff members from Marcellin College stationed themselves at Māngere Town Centre to prevent further attacks until police stepped in and started patrolling the area.

Bus routes were also temporarily changed to avoid dropping Marcellin students off near Māngere Town Centre.

The Marcellin College student was allegedly chased from the bus station in Māngere to the car park by McDonald's. Photo / Dean Purcell

Since then there have been community meetings involving police and the families involved.

It is understood the families of the students involved have also met in private in a “table talk” style discussion to find further resolution.

Māngere College acting principal Melegalenuu Ah Sam said the matter “was in the hands of police” and confirmed she had met with Marcellin principal Maria Prescott.

In an earlier interview, the mother of the boy who was attacked told the Herald she wanted to see improved security at the shopping centre.

Community advocate Fitz - who owns TwoSevenFive Clothing at Māngere Town Centre - said a private security firm had been patrolling the affected area free of charge until things settled down.

“Luke Mealamu from Mealamu Security has had guys patrolling here from 3pm until 6pm making sure everything is okay.

“They have been great doing it for free but they can only do it like that for so long.”

The student from Marcellin College in Royal Oak was targetted on his return home to Māngere. Photo / Google Maps.

Fitz, born and raised in Māngere, hoped to speak at both schools to remind students of what they have in common - not what sets them apart.

“When the time is right I will go into the schools and talk to them,” he said.

“It’s all about relationships and connections and if there’s a kid in Māngere in a different school uniform, there is a high chance they are still from Māngere.”







