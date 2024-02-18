The Port Hills fire in Christchurch continues to burn, Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died at 47 and the police will increase their presence on the streets this weekend following a fatal shooting

A South Auckland community leader has condemned a brutal attack on one student by at least 10 teenagers from Māngere College, labelling the perpetrators “a bunch of cowards”.

The shocking assault last week has left the community reeling.

The mother of a young Marcellin College student told the Herald he was hospitalised after a serious attack by around 10 to 15 teenagers from Māngere College.

The boy was targeted as he got off the bus on Bader Drive in Māngere and chased to the carpark behind McDonald’s on Monday, February 12.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina slammed the perpetrators of the attack, calling them “cowardly”.

Filipaina said police were working with both schools and looking for CCTV footage of the attack.

“What a bunch of cowards. Whether you’re from Marcellin or not, that doesn’t make any difference.”

Filipaina also condemned bystanders who did not step in to stop the attack.

“I’ve got no time for those that were watching and doing nothing.

Auckland Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina condemned the attack on the school boy. Photo / Ricky Wilson

“I just want to acknowledge the people that actually looked after the boy.”

The mother of the boy has said her “son’s life was saved” by a couple who witnessed the attack and intervened.

“I want to thank the couple who saved my son, I don’t have the words to thank them enough for what they did for him,” she said.

“They drove him to hospital and looked after him until I got there. They told me everything that happened.”

“He was bottled three times in the head, there were 15 of them bashing the hell out of my son and then 30 kids laughing and screaming and filming. Shouting ‘Māngere College All Day’,” the woman said.

It was “stupid” for kids to be attacking each other over so-called “patches,” Filipaina said.

“I’ve lived here for many years ... we’ve been here since the 1960s.

“Families are brought up here and it’s just shocking.”

Filipaina previously worked as a community constable in Māngere Bridge and said there are programs like Genesis Youth Trust to help young people.

“If they’re old enough, charge them. There has to be some accountability.”

Filipaina said agencies would need to work with the schools to prevent something like this from happening again.

“People cannot justify what’s happened.”

The assaulted boy’s mother understood the group were waiting for the Marcellin bus to arrive.

After the assault the woman was told a boy walked up and ripped the emblem on his uniform and said “F*** Marcellin, don’t come back to this hood, this is our turf.”

“My son was bloody born and raised in Māngere.”

Students from Māngere College allegedly attacked a Marcellin College student as he hopped off the bus on his way home. Photo / Google Maps

Police are now patrolling Māngere town centre after Marcellin College staff stationed themselves there this week to protect their students from further attacks, according to letters to the school community from principal Maria Prescott.

Marcellin students who normally walk or bus through Māngere town centre have been urged to find alternative routes home until the schools find a resolution.

The woman said the attack was a “wake-up call” for Māngere town centre. She wanted to see improved security and a space for youth that brought them together and gave them something positive to do.

“I’m not going to let my son’s blood in the carpark at Māngere town centre not mean something - we need to do better and something needs to change.”

The student from Marcellin College was allegedly smashed in the head with a bottle before being kicked and stomped on as he returned home to Māngere after school. Photo / Google Maps

The couple then emailed both schools with the full details of the attack and made a statement to the police.

Police confirmed the incident and the schools involved and said officers attended after a call at 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said there was also a small group of males involved who were not school students.

Police said there were varying accounts of what happened and the incident was being investigated.

In a letter to the Māngere College school community, acting principal Melegaleuu Ah Sam informed caregivers the school was aware of the incident and the posts on social media.

“We would like to assure our community that we are working closely with the other college and the police to identify those involved and to resolve these matters as soon as possible,” she said in the letter.

Marcellin College told the Herald they are working with Māngere College and the police on this issue and will have a statement soon.

The mother of the injured boy said she hoped the schools, the community, police and Māngere town Centre could work together on initiatives to help youth in the area.

“After my son was beaten, I went to Māngere College myself and I cried and I told them I will not let this slide,” the mum said.

“When I got that phone call to say my son was in hospital, I was heartbroken, next week someone could be burying their child.”

The woman wanted initiatives to bring youth in the area together and unite them to create positive change.







