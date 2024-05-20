Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

An Act Party MP whose son has died has thanked his political colleagues for their support, saying it has highlighted how politics hinges on family, empathy and humanity.

Mark Cameron paid tribute to his son Brody Cameron, 22, on social media last Wednesday.

He said: “Good speed my son, my boy. I love you always, Dad. RIP.”

Today, Mark Cameron issued an official statement from Parliament, thanking his colleagues in the Act Party for their support - “especially the eight Act MPs that attended my son’s funeral”.

Cameron also thanked Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other MPs from across Parliament who reached out.

“These past few days are a reminder that while we often disagree, Parliament is itself a community of colleagues trying to find ways to make tomorrow better than today, and that starts with family, empathy, and humanity.”

On Friday, Cameron shared the Herald’s report on his son’s death on social media, where he thanked the public for its kindness and condolences.

Cameron said: “The loss of my son is beyond measure, but we move forward. We have to.”

Well-wishers replied to Cameron’s post, including a comment from Brody Cameron’s grandmother.

One man said: “It’s very hard to know what positive things to say at such a horrible time, and so many say nothing due to fear of saying the wrong thing. Sometimes just a sympathetic big bloke hug is all we can offer, and I’m sending you one now...”.

A woman the Herald understood to be Brody Cameron’s grandmother said: “My beautiful grandson passed away far too soon. His farewell was overwhelming. So many friends and family were there and his loyal dog came on the tractor with his coffin to the rugby club.”

Mark Cameron’s son was a former member of the Vikings Rugby Football Club in Northland, playing with the team in 2018 and in the Whangārei Boys High 1st XV.

The club said he was a well-respected player, and it was with great sadness that it passed on news of his death to its wider community.

His obituary read: “Much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle...”

The Prime Minister responded to Cameron’s tribute online.

Luxon said: “On behalf of the National Party, I offer our deepest condolences to you, Mark. I know the thoughts and prayers of the whole Parliament are with your family right now, too.”

Cameron thanked him for his support and kindness.

Act Party colleague and Government minister Karen Chhour said: “Take care, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you”.

More than 100 other comments of goodwill and condolences were left on Cameron’s tribute.

Holding back tears at his son’s service at the Dargaville Rugby Club on Thursday, Cameron said no parent should ever have to bury a child, “yet we are all here”.

“Brody Cameron, you are all of my successes and none of my failures. As a father and as a human being, I love you.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.












