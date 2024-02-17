The fight took place in the carpark by McDonald's at Māngere Town Centre. credit: Google Maps

The mother of a young Marcellin College student who was hospitalised after a serious attack by around 10-15 teenagers from Māngere College is calling for calm before another child is seriously hurt or killed.

It is understood the boy was struck in the head with a bottle multiple times until it smashed, then when on the ground, was repeatedly kicked and stomped.

The incident happened on Monday 12 February after the boy hopped off a bus at Māngere Town Centre on Bader Drive. He had been at Marcellin College in Royal Oak.

The mother of the boy made the plea on a popular Māngere community Facebook page, saying those involved in “ambushing” her son needed to “understand it’s serious and we are acting and dealing with it.”

She said she had watched CCTV footage from Māngere Town Centre which captured Mangere College students “shadowboxing” as they waited for the Marcellin bus to arrive.

“This is why the kids are retaliating but we need it to stop before someone else gets hurt,” the woman said in a post.

It's claimed around 10-15 Mangere College students were involved in the attack with a further 20-30 understood to have watched and filmed it. credit: Google Maps

A man who said on Facebook that he witnessed the attack said in addition to the 10-15 boys attacking the Marcellin College student, there was a group of 30-40 students “laughing, yelling, cheering and filming the incident.”

He said he and his wife were “sworn at as I intervened.”

Police confirmed the incident and the schools involved and said officers attended after a call at 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said there was also a small group of males involved who were not school students.

Police said there were varying accounts of what happened and the incident was being investigated.

It is understood the victim was transported to hospital in a private vehicle.

In a letter to the Māngere College school community acting principal Melegaleuu Ah Sam informed caregivers the school was aware of the incident and the posts on social media.

“We would like to assure our community that we are working closely with the other college and the Police to identify those involved and to resolve these matters as soon as possible,” she said in the letter.

Well-known and respected community advocate Fitz, who is Māngere born and bred, said he was keen to visit Mangere College and talk to the teens.

The owner of the popular 275 clothing brand - inspired by Māngere’s 275 phone code - is at his shop in Māngere Town Centre most days.

He wanted it to be a safe and inclusive gathering place - not one of violence.

His message to the teens involved, those who watched and filmed and those who might be thinking of retaliation was to think about what they have in common.

Founder of Twosevenfive Clothing 'Fitz' wanted to speak to students about acceptance and understanding. Photo / Vinesh Kumaran

“It’s all about relationships and connections and if there’s a kid in Mangere in a different school uniform there is a high chance they are still from Māngere.”

“You are putting these labels on each other to divide but chances are you are from the same community which means you go through the same struggles.”

Fitz said the only reason different groups “had beef or were fighting” was the labels on uniforms because they go to different schools.

“If we highlight what they have in common hopefully that brings understanding.”

The Mangere Town Centre incident comes just one week after after a video emerged showing two girls at an Upper Hutt school punching and kicking a pupil on the ground, as their classmates film and laugh.

Footage of that vicious assault had been posted on social media on a private page and a copy was sent to the Herald.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.