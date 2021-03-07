Three injured after crash into power pole closed State Highway 5 near Napier

As at 9.30pm the Napier-Taupo Rd was open to one-lane of traffic, but police advice remained to "avoid the area if possible".

Three people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car crashed into and downed a power pole on State Highway 5, near Napier.

SH5, between Hill Street and the Napier-Taupō Rd's intersection with State Highway 2, was closed after the crash about 6pm on Sunday.

"The highway between still has contractors at the scene fixing the downed-power pole," a police spokesperson said.

"There is a contraflow system in place, so vehicles can get through however traffic will be significantly delayed."

An inquiry into the crash continues.