Three helicopters, 50 firefighters battling large scrub fire in Hawke's Bay

Three helicopters and a further 50 firefighters are currently battling a 4ha scrub fire near Te Haroto, Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the fire alongside State Highway 5, 10km south of Mount Tarawera, about 12pm today.

Eastern District Police said SH5 would likely be closed for at least the next half hour.

Fire and Emergency Hawke's Bay said the road was closed to ensure the safety of the crews operating in the area.

Three helicopters, nine fire trucks and three tankers are currently at the scene near Tataraakina Rd.

Crews from Taupō are also tackling the blaze.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Ken Cooper said resources, including helicopters and additional staff, have been on standby in case of an incident.

"Thursday is an extreme weather day in terms of temperature, humidity and wind, so we were predicting that this could be a potentially hazardous day if a fire did break out," he said.

"We were able to mobilise these units very quickly to the incident."

Cooper said the extreme weather patterns were expected to last until 6pm.

FENZ central shift manager Chris Dalton said it was rugged country and a forestry area.

SH5 TARAWERA, HAWKE'S BAY - FIRE - 1:35PM

A Hawke's Bay FENZ spokeswoman urged the public to be "mindful and vigilant" to prevent any further fires.

"Hawke's Bay is experiencing extreme fire danger levels today due to high temperatures and strong winds," she said.

