Three dead, 11 hurt after three serious crashes in the North Island

Police in the North Island have responded to three serious crashes this evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police in the North Island have responded to three serious crashes this evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people have died and 11 others are injured after three serious crashes today in the North Island.

In Eureka, Waikato, two people died after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 26.

Police say three people were also injured, one seriously and two moderately. The section of motorway remains closed at the intersection with Hinton Rd.

Motorists are asked to follow diversions in the area.

Meanwhile, one person died after a crash in Waitoa earlier today.

Police said the crash on Waihekau Rd around 4.10pm involved a car and truck. Waihekau Rd remains closed near the intersection of Seddon Rd and Chudleigh Rd.

In South Auckland, police said eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Burtt Rd in Runciman about 2.30pm.

All were taken to Middlemore Hospital, two with serious injuries and six people with moderate injuries," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.