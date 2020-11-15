Three critical, one seriously injured in Waikato crash

A serious crash near Motumaoho has left four people injured. Photo / File

A single-vehicle crash in the central North Island has left three people critically injured and another person seriously injured.

The crash happened on Harbottle Rd near the intersection of State Highway 26, Motumaoho, east of Hamilton, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called the scene at 6.20pm. A rescue helicopter has arrived at the crash site.

Four ambulances attended along with one manager, a St John spokesperson said.

One of the critical patients was transported by helicopter to Waikato Hospital, the spokesperon said.

The other two people in critical condition and the person in serious condition were take to the hospital via road, St John said.

"Initial indications are that four people are seriously injured."

The road was initially closed and cordons erected at the intersection of SH26 and Schollum Rd and SH26 and Kuranui Rd.

The road has since reopened.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.