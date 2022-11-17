Crash Linwood Ave KFC powerbox

A car crash in Christchurch has caused a power outage at three fast food outlets after the car involved hit a roadside powerbox.

The crash occurred outside a Christchurch KFC on Linwood Ave, a Herald photographer at the scene said firefighters told the man in the car not to exit due to the possibility of an electric shock.

However, the man decided to exit himself - “causing havoc”.

Emergency services help the driver after the crash into a roadside powerbox in Linwood. Photo / George Heard

Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles are at the scene, along with two firetrucks and police.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to the crash at 9.35am and two people have minor injuries, the road may be partially blocked while services respond.

It’s understood the power is now out at the KFC restaurant, along with neighbouring McDonald’s and Taco Bell outlets.

The power box and car are both smoking, emergency services are at the scene currently managing traffic.

MORE TO COME.