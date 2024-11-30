“Meanwhile, two people were arrested as they were found to be suspended from driving, while one person was arrested for breaching the Gangs Act 2024 by wearing gang insignia.

“Those arrested for the driving offence will be summonsed, while the person found wearing gang insignia is expected in court later in the week.”

Tasman District police said they had been in touch with the event organisers and had set clear expectations about attendees’ behaviour.

“Part of these discussions has included how attendees will comply with the Gangs Act,” a police statement said.

Police officers were present during a Mongrel Mob Barbarian gathering in Nelson. Photo / police

“Overall, police have been pleased with the compliance to the new law and urge people to continue making good choices when it comes to gang insignia.

“If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act or any other law, police will take enforcement action. If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up after the fact.”

Police were criticised for their “totally unacceptable” presence at Mongrel Mob tangi in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday afternoon.

Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.

“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].

“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.

Police arrested six people in Tauranga for alleged breaches of the gang patch ban.

A police spokeswoman said they were among 14 arrests during the funeral operation.

