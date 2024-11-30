Tasman District Commander Superintendent Tracey Thompson said police have issued 72 infringement notices for a range of driving behaviours, and impounded three vehicles, while four drivers were forbidden to drive.
“Provisional figures as at 3pm today show Police have conducted approximately 1800 breath screening tests, with one person found to have a reading of more than 400 micrograms,” she said.
“Overall, police have been pleased with the compliance to the new law and urge people to continue making good choices when it comes to gang insignia.
“If there are any breaches of the Gangs Act or any other law, police will take enforcement action. If enforcement action cannot be taken at the time, information will be gathered to help enable officers to follow up after the fact.”
Local kuia Ngareta Timutimu (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) left her house to find 40 or 50 officers assembled outside Otūmoko Urupā on Matapihi Rd.
“My cemetery, which is not far from my house, it was just covered with police cars, policemen, and I was absolutely shocked. I’d never seen so many police cars and policemen in the same place before, so I was shocked and basically angry and hurt. Ka tangi ahau [I cried].
“What hit me first was that they were right outside of the urupā where my tūpuna lie and where I and my whānau buried my first cousin on Saturday,” she said.