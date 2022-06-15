Threat to staff member led to evacuation at Unitec on Monday

Unitec students were told to leave the Mt Albert campus immediately on Monday evening. Photo / File

Unitec students were told to leave the Mt Albert campus immediately on Monday evening. Photo / File

Security at the Unitec Institute of Technology evacuated students on Monday from its Mt Albert campus after a caller made threats to a staff member.

Police wouldn't confirm details but said it was notified about an incident "where concerning remarks were made toward Unitec staff earlier this week".

"We have identified with a man in connection with this matter and our follow-up inquiries remain ongoing," said a police spokesman.

"Police were not involved in any evacuations of students, however we are aware that some students may have been evacuated by the institute as a precautionary measure."

A student, who did not want to be named, said he was at studying at the library when security came and told students they had to leave the campus immediately.

Police say enquiries are ongoing following threat made to Unitec staff member. Photo / File

"It was just before 7pm on Monday night and once we got outside, the whole campus was put into lockdown," he said.

"I tried to ask them what was happening, but no one would tell us why."

Unitec's director student success Annette Pitovao said during the "incident" on June 13, the institute's Incident Management and Security Teams worked alongside police to ensure the safety of people on campus after a staff member was threatened on a call.

"Police supported the early closure of our Mt Albert campus at about 6.30pm as a precautionary measure, and they have spoken to the person involved."

Pitovao said the issue was being investigated and police are following up.

"The safety of our staff and students is paramount and as kaitiaki we take our responsibility seriously," Pitovao said.

"Because of this, in November 2021 we made the decision pay the costs for three students to relocate from the privately owned Oaks accommodation to another residence due to safety concerns arising from the activities of non-academic residents."

This was unrelated to what occurred on Monday, she said.