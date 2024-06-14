The Covid-19 response commission warns bird flu is a reminder of a potential future pandemic.

The Covid-19 response commission warns bird flu is a reminder of a potential future pandemic.

By RNZ

The commission reviewing New Zealand’s Covid-19 response says it is mindful of the possibility of a bird flu outbreak.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons Learned was “making good progress”, chairman Tony Blakely said in a statement.

“[We are] analysing the extensive amount of information received by the inquiry to date,” he said.

“Over 100,000 pages of written evidence, nearly 13,000 public submissions, and perspectives and experiences obtained from direct evidence-gathering engagements with over 1600 people.”

The commission was well aware of recent cases of bird flu in mammals around the world, he said.

“Humans can and do catch [bird flu], with about 900 reported cases ... and nearly 500 deaths since 2003.

“Nearly all known cases have been transmitted straight from birds to humans, which is why there have been so few cases.”

Blakely said it was incredibly rare for humans to spread bird flu to other humans, and airborne transmission had never been documented.

“However, we have recently seen a rise in cases in other mammals and we have also seen mammals, particularly cows, spreading it to each other.

“The world is alert to the risk that [bird flu] may mutate to a variant capable of human-to-human airborne transmission.”

Though this was not an immediate risk, Blakely said the commission was watching it closely.

“This recent development is a timely reminder that the threat of a future pandemic is real.

“It is not a matter of if but when the next pandemic occurs. It’s vital that we have the right systems in place to ensure that any future pandemic can be managed safely and successfully.”

The royal commission’s final report is due by the end of September.