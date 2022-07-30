Hundreds of people line up to attend the Auckland Airport Job Fair at Auckland Airport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hundreds of people line up to attend the Auckland Airport Job Fair at Auckland Airport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Airport has embarked on a massive recruitment drive for 3000 jobs as the country's borders fully reopen tomorrow night.

Hundreds lined up at the airport's job fair event today to scope out roles in airport operations, security, baggage handling, government agencies, airlines, hospitality and retail.

A staggering 900 people came through the door in the first hour.

By 3pm, 3280 had been through and organisers expected the number to be about 4000 throughout the day.

The recruitment push comes as all visa categories including tourist, visitor and student visas will reopen for applications for travellers from anywhere in the world as of 11.59pm on Sunday.

Hundreds of people line up to attend the Auckland Airport Job Fair at Auckland Airport. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Government has gradually reopened the country's borders this year after they were initially shut in 2020 in a bid to keep Covid-19 out.

Cruise ships can also enter New Zealand from tomorrow, with the reopening of the maritime border to foreign-flagged vessels.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said more than 4000 people had registered for sessions at the job fair well in advance.

"The airport is a fabulous place to work where no two days are the same and there are plenty of exciting job opportunities on offer across a range of organisations.

"With the reopening of the border, international travel is on its way back and everyone who keeps the aviation system running smoothly is looking for fantastic people to join their teams, including Auckland Airport."

Hundreds of people line up to attend the Auckland Airport Job Fair at Auckland Airport. Photo / Dean Purcell

The nearly 3000 jobs are on offer at more than 30 organisations, from entry-level to highly skilled trade, specialist and degree-qualified roles.

Air New Zealand has more than 1000 jobs to fill across its organisation.

The airline has been ramping up efforts to rehire and recruit since the start of the year.

Hundreds of people line up to attend the Auckland Airport Job Fair. Photo / Dean Purcell

Employers at Auckland Airport are recruiting for thousands of jobs in airport operations, security, baggage handling, and, airlines. Photo / Dean Purcell

In May alone more than 430 offers were made, with similar numbers in June, the highest in Air New Zealand's history.

Last month Wellington Airport reported it needed to fill about 200 vacancies as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Matt Clarke said it was a great problem to have as Wellington reconnected with the world.

"The terminal vibe is back after a couple of years in the shade. It's great for families and friends reconnecting, and a shot in the arm for Wellington's hospitality and events industry.

"Like many industries, the businesses based here at the airport need people and it's a real challenge to find people in the current market."