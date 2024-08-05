Thousands of ambulance officers to strike as sector in ‘worst state’ ever seen

By RNZ
More than 2500 ambulance officers have voted to go on strike later this month in what they describe as a last resort.
The nationwide withdrawal of labour will involve members from First Union and the Ambulance Association (NZAA) on August 20 and 24.
The unions say the strike action comes after St John failed to offer a pay rise, and the Government’s inability to confirm any funding increase to the service.
First Union’s national ambulance coordinator Faye McCan said officers had not initially wanted to withdraw their labour, but the lack of progress in negotiations had left them between a rock and a hard place.