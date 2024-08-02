“Our members have only considered a withdrawal of labour as a last resort.”
The strike goes beyond requests for pay raises, as both unions have concerns about the funding structure and charity status of New Zealand’s largest ambulance service.
“So far, the Government has refused to step up and St John is advising they are unable to provide any percentage increase to ambulance officers’ pay as they say they do not have any money,” McCann said.
“First Union has consistently voiced concerns of our members that an ambulance service should not be a charity or reliant on donations, it should be publicly owned and fully funded based on patient need.”
St John currently receives 82% of its funding through the Government, the rest is covered by donations, sponsorships and charging patients to be transported to hospitals.
In February, Hato Hone St John chief executive Peter Bradley claimed there is no benefit to the Government taking over the ambulance service.
In May, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon echoed this claim, saying Hato Hone St John “actually don’t want to be 100% funded” by the Government.
McCann said ambulance services are essential and it “doesn’t make sense” for them to be kept separate from the rest of the system and reliant on charity.
“Members can see the effect these poor terms and conditions are having on the future of the ambulance service and are worried if they don’t act now and get results, the ambulance service will crumble,” she said.
McCann said staff have already taken strike actions including wearing a union badge instead of a name badge, writing strike-related messages on ambulances, refusing to use a manual stretcher when crewed alone, and non-observance of St John’s media and social media ban.
Amalgamated Workers Union NZ (Awunz) lead organiser Nicola Young said St John told the union it had been unable to secure funding for a frontline staff increase.
“Unions have issued multiple strike notices to the employer and are currently balloting members for a limited withdrawal of labour over two 24-hour periods, for four hours each at the beginning of shift,” Young said.
Young said she understood community concern regarding health workers striking, but explained they believed they were fighting for a better system for workers and patients alike.
“Our intention is to put pressure on the employer and the Government to secure a pay increase for our members, not to put the community or patients at risk.