Underpaid, understaffed and under-appreciated – that’s how paramedics describe New Zealand’s “dysfunctional” ambulance service.
A former St John paramedic who moved to South Australia last year said it was difficult to leave his family behind, but the move was a financial no-brainer.
“Australia’s worlds ahead of New Zealand when it comes to paramedicine,” said the former St John employee, who asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s kind of amazing that for the same job, in New Zealand we’re on 42 hours a week and here in Australia it’s 37 hours, you knock off about five hours a week and add about a 33% pay rise on top of that.”
“To be honest with you it’s not the St John I joined. I’ve been with them for six years now, I’m an EMT and I’m on the pathway to become a paramedic ... but at the moment finance has been put before patient care. Senior management should be really ashamed of this.”
Huxford said patients who called 111 at night would be left waiting for an ambulance, or not get one at all.
“We apologise ... we come and we can see it’s been a long time [they’ve waited]. We’re just honest and say: Look, there’s only two ambulances,” he said.
McCann said it was unsustainable for St John to keep operating as a charity.
“The ambulance service needs to be fully funded, it doesn’t make sense for it to be a charity when New Zealanders depend so much on it,” she said.
“New Zealanders deserve an ambulance service they can absolutely depend on, and for that, it needs to be funded properly.”