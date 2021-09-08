Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Act and Greens agree on counter terrorism laws; they may have a point

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should not hastily pass terror laws. Photo / Rob Kitchin Stuff Pool

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

When parties as ideologically disparate as the Greens and Act line up on the same side of an issue, you know there must be something to it.

In this case, both parties have a

