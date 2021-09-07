Auckland mall terror attack: All victims now out of ICU, stable in wards

Ross Tomlinson was at the scene as a man stabbed several people in the New Lynn Countdown. His training saved lives. Video / Alex Burton / Fresh Vision Media via Storyful / Hayden Woodward

All remaining New Lynn terror attack victims are out of intensive care and stable in wards.

Assistant Commissioner Investigations Lauano Sue Schwagler today confirmed four victims were continuing to recover at home.

The remaining three were all out of Auckland Hospital's intensive care unit and in stable conditions in wards.

On Friday, Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, was shot dead by police from the Special Tactics Group after he launched a horrific attack on unsuspecting shoppers at New Lynn Countdown.

He had been under 24/7 surveillance because he was on the terror watchlist, but he managed to attack seven shoppers before being shot dead.

Horrific scenes have been shared from those in the supermarket at the time.

Ex-paramedic Ross Tomlinson watched the terrorist take his last breath with a dozen bullets in his chest after seconds earlier screaming abuse at him to provoke him and divert his attention from other shoppers.

He'd grabbed a metal bollard from the shelves to ward off Samsudeen who had been manically "slashing at the air" yelling "Allahu Akbar" and "would have stabbed me or killed me, if the police arrived any later", Tomlinson earlier told the Herald.

Former paramedic Ross Tomlinson outside Lynn Mall after the terror attack last week. Photo / Alex Burton

STG officers then ran to the scene while Samsudeen ran at them with his knife raised.

A scene examination had since been completed at the supermarket, which was yet to reopen.

Countdown have been approached for comment.

Schwalger said they continued to investigate and earlier provided reassurance to the community after the attack.

Each victim has a dedicated police liaison officer supporting them and their families.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or had photos and videos of it should call 105 and quote "Operation Rally".