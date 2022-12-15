Nigel Wilson was stabbed multiple times at Bexley Reserve. Photo / George Heard

A third person has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a dog-walker in Christchurch.

Nigel Wilson, 62, was found with multiple stab wounds at Bexley Reserve, on Pages Rd, on November 14. He died eight days later in Christchurch Hospital.

The Herald understands Wilson was walking his dog in Bexley Reserve when he had a brief exchange of words with a motorist about their driving in the reserve. It’s alleged he was then stabbed multiple times.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said today that a 32-year-old woman had been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

Bailey Messervy, 18, is charged with murdering Wilson.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“We would like to thank everyone in our community who has been in touch with information to assist us in holding these offenders to account,” Reeves said.

Following Wilson’s death, the family launched a Givealittle page, asking for the public to assist in supporting them financially while the family grieves.

“On November 14, dad was seriously assaulted while on his morning walk,” a statement on the page read.

“We discovered him critically injured when his dog returned home without him.

“Dad has been in Christchurch hospital since, undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting for his life, he devastatingly lost that battle on Tuesday.”

The statement went on to say the family is raising funds for “immediate financial costs”, stating family members dropped everything to be bedside with their father.

“[We] want to be in a position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time.”

According to the page, the use of funds will be for immediate financial costs and accommodation for members of the immediate family who have travelled from out of Christchurch.

It will also cover air travel for immediate family members outside of New Zealand, funeral costs, and counselling costs as the family recovers from their loss.