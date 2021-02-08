Third fire at abandoned house in Christchurch in two months

An abandoned house caught fire at 12am on Tuesday in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston. Photo / George Heard

There has been another fire at an abandoned house in Christchurch, the third in two months.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Connal St just after midnight on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the property was well ablaze on arrival.

"The Woolston crew attended. The house was extensively damaged in the fire."

Firefighters battle a fire at an abandoned house in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

The spokesman said a fire investigator will be on-site on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.

It follows another fire at an abandoned house in the city on January 27.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Fendalton and arrived to a two-storey home described as "well involved".

The fire in Fendalton on Wednesday. Photo / Hamish Clark

A longtime observer said the house was frequently visited by trespassers.

Greg Brown, a caretaker from the church across the road, said he would frequently shut the property's gate to keep people out.

He said it was often visited by kids, who would even have parties in the house - a home that has been abandoned since the Christchurch earthquakes.

On December 1, an abandoned villa, which featured in Peter Jackson's film Heavenly Creatures, went up in flames shortly after 5.20am.

Photo / Renae McEntee

Owner Andy Wong said the Edwardian property had a history of problematic squatters and it was the second fire in less than two years.

It is believed someone might have entered the boarded-up building via an existing ladder before setting fire to the property, he said.