The Department of Conservation wants us to think about actions we can take to protect nature during Conservation Week in early September, including in places like the Raukumara Range north of Gisborne - a vast area that remains under attack from introduced pests. Photo / Alan Gibson

Conservation Week is just under a month away and the Department of Conservation has urged people to think hard about what actions they could take for nature.

The annual event runs from September 2-8, and this year’s theme calls on people to help the environment and species that make New Zealand special.

“Nature is at the heart of everything we do and is vital for our economy,” said Department of Conservation (DoC) director-general Penny Nelson.

“Nature provides quality air to breathe, water to drink and soil to grow food - the services nature provides are worth around $57 billion a year.

“However, New Zealand’s wildlife is in crisis, with more than 4000 of our species threatened or at risk of extinction.”