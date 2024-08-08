Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Think about action during Conservation Week

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
The Department of Conservation wants us to think about actions we can take to protect nature during Conservation Week in early September, including in places like the Raukumara Range north of Gisborne - a vast area that remains under attack from introduced pests. Photo / Alan Gibson

The Department of Conservation wants us to think about actions we can take to protect nature during Conservation Week in early September, including in places like the Raukumara Range north of Gisborne - a vast area that remains under attack from introduced pests. Photo / Alan Gibson

Conservation Week is just under a month away and the Department of Conservation has urged people to think hard about what actions they could take for nature.

The annual event runs from September 2-8, and this year’s theme calls on people to help the environment and species that make New Zealand special.

“Nature is at the heart of everything we do and is vital for our economy,” said Department of Conservation (DoC) director-general Penny Nelson.

“Nature provides quality air to breathe, water to drink and soil to grow food - the services nature provides are worth around $57 billion a year.

“However, New Zealand’s wildlife is in crisis, with more than 4000 of our species threatened or at risk of extinction.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nelson said DoC had a key role in protecting the ecosystems that underpin the economy and the species that make New Zealand unique.

“Alongside the essential work of community groups, iwi and other organisations, all our actions contribute to protecting and restoring nature,” she said.

There are a range of ways people can get involved with Conservation Week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We encourage hunters to take part in the National Wild Goat Hunting Competition and help reduce the pressure of browsers on native forests.”

Hunters have been encouraged to go after feral goats in a competition being run by the Department of Conservation to reduce the browsing pressure on our native forests. Photo / Bevan Conley
Hunters have been encouraged to go after feral goats in a competition being run by the Department of Conservation to reduce the browsing pressure on our native forests. Photo / Bevan Conley

“Or people could join a community trapping group and help remove predators which prey on native species,” Nelson said.

“Another way to play your part could be planting native trees or removing invasive weeds from your garden or local communities.

“Look up your local conservation group or consider planning a community event to help protect New Zealand’s biodiversity from the many threats it faces.

“Even small actions can help nature.”

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand