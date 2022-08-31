Theft of safe containing $250K at centre of Mongrel Mob killing

DJ Grant died in June 2020 at the hands of John Kina Edwards who was today sentenced for his manslaughter.

A fatal fight between two senior Mongrel Mob members, which saw one stabbed to death, was due to the theft of a safe containing $250,000.

Deiderick John Grant had hoped to settle a dispute about who had stolen John Kina Edwards' safe from his house just over two years ago.

Edwards thought it was at the hands of a man who used to live with him.

Grant was in a relationship with the mother of that former flatmate, Mana Bennett.

Bennett thought of Grant as a father figure and after the safe was stolen, had confided in Grant.

Edwards confronted Bennett, demanding his property back, but he continued to deny having anything to do with it.

Bennett's mother and other Mongrel Mob associates visited Edwards to resolve the matter but it didn't work.

Bennett confided in Grant and asked him to help sort the situation out.

He agreed and on June 5, Edwards and others went to Grant's Slim St property in Hamilton.

While Grant's partner and daughters were home, Grant was out.

He soon returned and the pair spoke in the garage before moving into a room in the house.

The discussion became heated and others began hearing banging coming from the bedroom.

Edwards struck Grant who fell to the ground. He then grabbed a ballpoint pen and began stabbing him.

The strikes were so repetitive that the pen broke, but he continued to stab Grant anyway.

The stabbing, combined with Grant's methamphetamine toxicity and heart disease, saw him die at the scene.

He suffered multiple abrasions, contusions and bruising, a broken nose, and defensive wounds on his wrists and hands.

He also suffered a 3cm wound that penetrated his eyelid and went through to the membrane.

Edwards declined to take part in a pre-sentence report but had offered to attend restorative justice, which was later deemed inappropriate.

Grant's family had also not filed victim impact statements which Justice Simon Moore noted was likely due to the gang affiliation "which is unfortunate".

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Guthrie acknowledged the lack of statements from Grant's family but said he was a loved and missed member of their whanau.

"They're a loving family who are struggling to still come to terms with the inevitable grief and loss that follows the death of a family member, particularly in the current circumstances."

Justice Moore noted it was a retributive attack that saw Grant killed in a violent manner.

"The fate of Mr Grant was no accident but I accept there was no murderous intent."

He sentenced Edwards to six years and six months' jail along with a 50 per cent minimum term of imprisonment.