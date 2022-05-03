Matt King was trespassed from Parliament. Photo / File

Previously published in The Spinoff

OPINION

Whatever you think of his politics, issuing a trespass notice to the leader of a fledgling party is daft in principle and plays into the hands of a crowd desperate to fuel paranoia, argues Toby Manhire.

Update: Shortly after this post was published former deputy prime minister Winston Peters, who visited the occupation briefly, revealed that he too had been issued with a trespass notice by parliamentary security, which in the honest view of the author is even more dumbfounding, bizarre and counterproductive.

I was trespassed from Parliament once, too. It was September 1997 and I was editor of Salient, the student paper at Victoria University of Wellington. In protest at proposed reforms in tertiary education, a gaggle of students had floated pamphlets from the public gallery into the House of Representatives. The Speaker, Doug Kidd, was furious. Parliamentary security issued trespass notices to these paper wretches ordering them to stay away for two years. One was addressed to me. Only trouble was that I had no involvement in the flyer-drop. I wasn't even there – at the time I was back at the Salient office, playing Tetris on a Macintosh Plus.

I called the head of parliamentary security, who conceded that they were "a bit vague" on some of the identification, alerted the local media (by fax, naturally), and finished up winning a small cash settlement which I spent on an OE.

My experience was a relatively trivial sideshow to a bigger story: the arrest of several dozen students, among them someone called Chris Hipkins, who were wrongly arrested and roughed up after being trespassed. They ended up winning a formal apology and compensation. But the memories trickled back yesterday upon seeing the trespass notice received by Matt King, the former National MP for Northland.

Winston Peters has been trespassed from Parliament too. Photo / File

Two months after the occupation of Parliament came to an ugly, fiery finish, King had been sent a trespass notice almost indistinguishable from the one I got in 1997. There is no case of mistaken identity here, but there's a boat-load of vagueness. It's not clear, for example, whether everyone who took part in the protests once Trevor Mallard declared the grounds closed has been or will be issued with their own ban for two years. King was hardly a ringleader; he attended on a couple of days and spoke in support of the anti-mandate crowd, but he didn't camp out. He couldn't be fairly described as an organiser of the occupation, and there's nothing to suggest that those who were instrumental in running the event – the Convoy 2020 and Freedom and Rights Coalition leaders, say, or Sue Grey, Chantelle Baker, the Counterspin crew, the Voices for Freedom trio, the list goes on – have been sent similar letters. If they had been, it's a safe bet they'd be making a noise about it.

- The Spinoff