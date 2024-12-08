Xavier Leaupepe is guided through a driving lesson by Wendy Savieti, the driving co-ordinator at The Rising Foundation in Papakura. Photo / Greg Bowker

Xavier Leaupepe is guided through a driving lesson by Wendy Savieti, the driving co-ordinator at The Rising Foundation in Papakura. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded $10,000 each from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas community giving tradition. Each grant is thanks to generous travellers who placed unwanted currency into moneyboxes dotted around the terminals in 2024.

A mentorship programme for South Auckland school students is, quite literally, helping young Kiwis take the wheel in their lives, supporting them across a broad range of areas - including getting their driver’s licence.

The Rising Foundation says this is an area where their students, some from challenging backgrounds, often need support to transition to the world of work.

“Getting their driver licence can be tough for several reasons. For some, it’s the cost or access to a safe, warranted vehicle, for others it’s learning needs or overcoming a negative experience on the road,” says general manager Alex Tarrant.

“We address the barriers and help alleviate the pressure on families through our driver licence programme that includes workshops to prepare for the theory and practical tests and transport to and from the testing station. Sometimes students also need support to get a proper ID if they don’t have their birth certificate or a passport,” Tarrant says.