The Rising Foundation gets Christmas grant from Auckland Airport to support South Auckland school students

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Xavier Leaupepe is guided through a driving lesson by Wendy Savieti, the driving co-ordinator at The Rising Foundation in Papakura. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded $10,000 each from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas community giving tradition. Each grant is thanks to generous travellers who placed unwanted currency into moneyboxes dotted around the terminals in 2024.

A mentorship programme for South Auckland school students is, quite literally, helping young Kiwis take the wheel in their lives, supporting them across a broad range of areas - including getting their driver’s licence.

The Rising Foundation says this is an area where their students, some from challenging backgrounds, often need support to transition to the world of work.

“Getting their driver licence can be tough for several reasons. For some, it’s the cost or access to a safe, warranted vehicle, for others it’s learning needs or overcoming a negative experience on the road,” says general manager Alex Tarrant.

“We address the barriers and help alleviate the pressure on families through our driver licence programme that includes workshops to prepare for the theory and practical tests and transport to and from the testing station. Sometimes students also need support to get a proper ID if they don’t have their birth certificate or a passport,” Tarrant says.

Wendy Savieti, the driving co-ordinator at The Rising Foundation in Papakura talks with Xavier Leaupepe before his driving lesson. Photo / Greg Bowker
“We stick with them through the process and provide as much support as necessary until they pass. We aim to achieve competent, defensive and safe drivers on the road, reduced road offending for driving without a licence, and improve job prospects.”

School leavers have more options for employment if they have a driver licence, Tarrant says. “It’s part of what we do, working hard to minimise disadvantage so it doesn’t matter what neighbourhood you come from, you will get as good a go at a job as anyone else.”

Driver licensing is one component of The Rising Foundation’s preventative “Transition” programme, which supports a range of young people to “rise up” and discover their potential. Other components include financial literacy and money management, KiwiSaver, how to own a home, sexual health, and drug and alcohol harm reduction.

The Rising Foundation has received $10,000 towards the costs of its driver’s licence workshops from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas community giving programme. The grant is funded from the globe moneyboxes dotted around the airport, where travellers place spare foreign currency when they are passing through.

Tarrant says the money will help pay for up to 50 students to progress from a learner to a full driver’s licence next year, covering vouchers for quiz theory practice tests and workshops to help them prepare for the practical test and defensive driver courses.

Auckland Airport chief corporate services officer Melanie Dooney says the airport is delighted to be helping unlock the potential of students in the vibrant South Auckland community.

“The Rising Foundation does an amazing job delivering positive personal training for young people, with the driver licence being one step to help them leave school ready for their future.”

