Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

The parallel pandemic: Covid-19 and the mental health impacts on New Zealand young people

13 minutes to read
Our pandemic year has given Sharonika Prasad a new perspective on life. Photo / Dean Purcell

Our pandemic year has given Sharonika Prasad a new perspective on life. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

When Covid-19 came to New Zealand, and level 4 lockdown abruptly followed, Sharonika Prasad lost much more than just her day-to-day freedom.

Aged 19, newly moved out of the home in which she'd long carried

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.