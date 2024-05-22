Das Bunker Kāpiti owner Andy Wickens with an original Charlton automatic rifle.

With a firm pull of the handle, a super heavy-duty door slowly opens to reveal a boutique military museum.

Das Bunker Kāpiti has been specifically created under a house in Raumati Beach by enthusiast Andy Wickens.

Stepping inside the appointment-only museum, the word wow is commonly used, as people gaze at military firearms of all types, uniforms, helmets, equipment, blueprints and propaganda.

“My oldest item is a Brown Bess musket from the Battle of Waterloo, which was made in the Tower of London, and then ranging right up to the present day.”

Andy’s interest in military history and militaria started when he was a youngster.

A key influence was his grandfather Private John Nimrod Wickens ,who was a sniper with the Wellington Infantry Battalion in World War I.

Private Wickens was only 15 when he went to war in 1915 but he survived, albeit with a bullet wound to his right leg.

Das Bunker is dedicated to Andy’s grandfather, whom he never met, as he passed away a year before Andy was born.

Andy’s passion, further deepened by his father’s interest in aviation history, became stronger in his 20s as he started collecting various types of militaria, mainly helmets in the beginning, and having them in a secure room.

“I started off mostly interested in helmets, because as a young man you can’t do everything at once, because you don’t have the money anyway. I’ve got over 300 helmets and most of the world is represented. Then firearms and uniforms and everything that goes with it. There would be thousands of items.”

Helmets in Das Bunker Kāpiti. Photo / David Haxton

In the early days, items were bought from antique shops, other collectors, auctions, dealers overseas, and then came the internet, which opened up endless opportunities.

The key aspect, when he bought his third house, was that it had to have capacity to accommodate his growing collection.

It took three years to excavate and construct his semi-underground boutique military museum.

The secure bunker is accessed via a very heavy Chubb bank vault door from London, dating back to 1904.

There’s always a surprised reaction when people open the door and step inside. Often there’s an expletive — in a good way.

Part of Das Bunker Kāpiti. Photo / David Haxton

Military sound effects add to the atmosphere as people wander around agog.

One of Andy’s favourite items is an original Charlton automatic rifle.

“In World War II some guys turned worn-out bolt-action rifles into machine guns to give to the Home Guard against a possible Japanese invasion. The army ordered 1500 but, by the time they were made, a shipment of Bren guns from Canada arrived, so they went into storage, and were burnt in a fire, and only 13 survived. It’s one of the rarest guns in the world and it’s uniquely Kiwi. It’s significant to military history and it’s super significant to New Zealand. It looks like it’s homemade too.”

There is so much to see that it can take a few visits to truly immerse oneself in the collection.

Andy, who has all the proper accreditation to house the collection and deal in militaria, is happy to share his knowledge.

Das Bunker Kāpiti is open by appointment. Koha per head required.

Andy can be contacted via maymornmilitary@gmail.com or 0274 450 940.

- This article is featured in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti magazine.



