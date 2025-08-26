Advertisement
The NPC is the most untapped asset New Zealand Rugby has – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Northland halfback Sam Nock gets a pass away during Saturday's impressive 43-24 away win over neighbours Auckland, their first over their arch-rivals at Eden Park since 2008. Photo / Photosport

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Rugby faces increasing competition, with its societal value declining despite rising monetary value.
  • The NPC’s 50th year and move to free-to-air TV offers a chance to revive fan engagement.

Rugby in New Zealand is in a fight for relevance.

But there is huge untapped potential to be found in what made it so dominant for more than a century.

The national game has been coming under increasing competition from other codes and forms of entertainment over the

