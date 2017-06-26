The Afterguard is NZHerald's news wrap of all the action in the America's Cup.

Deafening cheers resounded round the the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron on Auckland's waterfront as Team New Zealand crossed the line this morning.

Up to 1000 flag waving fans hugged each other, clapped and cheered and Dave Dobbyn's Loyal rang out as the atmosphere turned from tense expectation during the race to celebration at the end.

Among the crowd is Carol Fraser, brimming with Kiwi pride, and describing the win as amazing.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says the demons from San Francisco have been firmly buried and the win is a triumph of New Zealand skills and sportsmanship.

There were similar scenes around the country, as spectators rose to their feet and cheering at the Port Nicholson Yacht Club in Wellington.

A crowd also gathered early at the Number 4 Bar in the Christchurch suburb of Merivale to watch the race.

Champagne is flowing at Tauranga's Yacht Club, where more than 100 fans of all ages gathered to watch Team NZ and Oracle in the race to seven series.

Club commodore Nick Wrinch said he was still in shock to see Team NZ win the race and bursting with pride to see watch Tauranga's Peter Burling helm the win.

"He is our boy. We are very proud, so proud.

"My heart is still beating. I cannot believe what I just saw."

"He did not win the start but they showed that they could go so fast down wind. He took control of the match and won it."

Wrinch said did not know when Burling would be back at the club, but said the welcome would be warm.

"I am sure we will be having something like a little welcome home."

Tauranga fan Clare Bailey woke up early to watch the America's Cup race this morning.

"It's coming home, it's coming home," she chanted.

Bailey said her family had watched the cup races all the way through.

"It is a fantastic day, magic for the club," said club treasurer Gary Smith.

Smith said he helped a young Burling with getting to know his sailing rules. "Although I think he ended up teaching me," he laughed.

He watched Burling grow up through the club.

"I watched his progression to Olympic sailing to here. It is another step in where he is going.

"I think in the next election it should be Pete for PM."

Smith said he could see Burling was a bit nervous.

"You could feel the pressure, the anticipation.

"He had it all under control. He went out at the first gybe. Then that speed, that was amazing performance."

He said it was a sense of relief to watch Team NZ win the race.

"It was fantastic to see that result."