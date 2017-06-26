Victorious skipper speaks to media after winning the America's Cup for New Zealand

Proud parents Richard and Heather Burling were among the many supporters welcoming Emirates Team NZ ashore after the America's Cup triumph off Bermuda.

The Kiwis put away rivals Oracle Team USA in comprehensive fashion this morning, winning the first-to-seven format 7-1.

But for Heather Burling, mother of rookie Emirates Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling, the occasion was as much about the lows as the highs.

"I'm incredibly proud of Peter, but I'm incredibly proud of the whole team that's been behind him," she beamed.

"This has been a massive, massive team effort - the capsize feels like a year and a half ago, but it's been only two weeks.

"Things felt pretty bad for a while, but now they've gone out and won the America's Cup for New Zealand. The whole country is behind us - it's just amazing."