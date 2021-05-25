Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

The Interview: Dame Cindy Kiro from south Auckland to Queen's voice

6 minutes to read
Dame Cindy Kiro speaks to the NZ Herald at the Royal Society. Photo / Elias Rodriguez

Dame Cindy Kiro speaks to the NZ Herald at the Royal Society. Photo / Elias Rodriguez

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

Dame Cindy Kiro will start her new role as Governor-General with at least one advantage: she already knows the words to God Save the Queen.

"I'm in my 60s and I remember the days of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.