New Zealand|Politics

The interview: Act leader David Seymour on life since Christopher Luxon came along and what he wants if National and Act win in 2023

8 minutes to read
Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

Since Christopher Luxon took over as National Party leader and started marching up the polls at Act's expense, life has got a bit more difficult for its leader, David Seymour.

The Act Party leader

