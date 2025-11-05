Advertisement
The individual is the smallest minority – Jonathan Ayling

Opinion by
Jonathan Ayling
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Helen Joyce, author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, has sparked renewed debate over free speech and gender rights during her New Zealand visit. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Helen Joyce’s speaking tour in Christchurch sparked protests and highlighted tensions between transgender rights and gender-critical views.
  • Joyce criticised the Human Rights Review Tribunal for barring her from taking notes, citing concerns about open justice.
  • The Law Commission’s Ia Tangata report recommends amending the Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination against transgender and intersex people.

Liberal democracy endures only when rights belong to people, not categories.

Helen Joyce, former international editor of The Economist, is back in the headlines, not for the first time bringing heat as well as light. The Irish journalist and author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality is in

