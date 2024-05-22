The Bain family (clockwise from left) Robin Irving Bain, Margaret Arawa Cullen Bain, Laniet Margaret Bain, Arawa Mary Bain and Stephen Robin Bain. Photos / Supplied

On June 20 1994 five members of the Bain family were found shot dead in their home at 65 Every St, Dunedin.

Margaret and Robin Bain, their teenage daughter Arawa and Laniet and their son Stephen were all shot at close range.

Just after 7am David Bain - Margaret and Robin’s oldest child - called emergency services to report the ghastly scene. He said he had come home from his morning paper run and found them all dead.

Days later Bain was charged with five counts of murder and after a high-profile trial, a jury found him guilty.

He maintained his innocence and fought for decades for a retrial, which finally went ahead in 2007.

A second jury acquitted Bain, finding him not guilty of the five murders.

The case is arguably New Zealand’s most talked about massacre and over the years has become morbidly iconic.

To mark the 30-year anniversary of the mass killing A Moment In Crime presents The House of Bain, a two-part telling of the case.

David Bain aged 22, left, and in his mid-30s before his retrial. Photo (right) / Simon Baker

The Herald speaks to people involved in the case and those with expert opinions on why Bain and the grisly event have become embedded in New Zealand culture.

The podcast is produced by host and senior crime and justice reporter Anna Leask, NZME audio engineer James Irwin and podcast production manager Ethan Sills.

The Bain family grave. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A number of key players in the case had their words read by actors in this episode - Glenn Dwight provided the voice of David Bain, George Heard voiced Dean Cottle and Kurt Bayer voiced the juror from the first trial. NZME audio engineer Tash Chittock assisted with recording.

The episode references television news reports that featured on various iterations of 6pm news bulletins on TVNZ and NewsHub. These are mostly taken from court coverage, which can still be found on YouTube.

Part two of A Moment In Crime - The House of Bain will be released in June.

The Bain family home, where the five victims were killed. Photo: ODT

Episodes of A Moment In Crime are usually released monthly and, so far, Leask has covered more than 50 cases including the murders of Grace Millane, Scott Guy, Austin Hemmings, Carmen Thomas, Karen Aim; the deaths of the Kahui Twins, the Edgeware Rd murders, the Christchurch House of Horrors and the massacres at Raurimu and Aramoana.

Last year, a three-part special covered the case of rich lister and philanthropist James Wallace who was convicted of sexually assaulting three men and was jailed and had his knighthood stripped from him as a result.

A Moment In Crime has topped the overall and true crime charts on numerous occasions and has listeners in more than 80 countries.

The podcast won a silver award in the true crime category at the inaugural New Zealand Podcast Awards in 2021.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz