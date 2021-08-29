The Hair Studio Kāpiti an Electra finalist in three categories

The Hair Studio Kāpiti owner Janelle Harlen.

Finalist in not one, but three categories at the Kāpiti and Horowhenua Electra Business and Innovation Awards, The Hair Studio Kāpiti is continuing to punch above its weight.

Opened in June 2019 by hairdresser Janelle Harlen the business, quickly gained clients despite the many hair salons already in Kāpiti.

With business taking off straight away, the success inspired Janelle to continue reaching higher, entering the Electra business awards.

"My goal when we entered was to be a finalist in at least one category," Janelle said.

"We entered three different categories, but I was gunning to at least be a finalist in the new and emerging business category.

"When they called me and said we were a finalist in three categories (small business, retail, and new and emerging business) I was absolutely shocked.

"It was awesome, and I totally didn't expect it because there are a lot of really cool established businesses in those categories.

"I was rapt, especially because we are relatively new."

Setting The Hair Studio apart from other salons was important for Janelle, given the crowded market .

"It was a bit of a gamble when I opened as there are so many hair salons in Kāpiti, I was already going into a crowded market.

"But I felt like there was something missing – a space where people could relax and have their hair done."

Janelle wanted to create a relaxing space where clients can zone out while having their hair done, like you would when going for a massage.

"Generally, hair salons have loud pumping music and there's lots of talking, lots happening.

"I wanted to have peaceful music, a calm setting, so people can relax when they're here – especially as they can be here for up to three hours."

The idea worked, with Janelle receiving great feedback and, more importantly, has the clients to prove it.

"I've had so many people fall asleep in my chair which is awesome.

"From the chair you can also see Kāpiti Island, it's also a good people-watching spot but the main thing is looking at the sea, which is very calming."

Entering the awards because she believed they have done so well, so quickly, Janelle said, "I didn't expect for us to take off quite as quickly as we did.

"I was really proud of myself for having the guts to create this place how I did."

Going straight into an apprenticeship at a salon in Raumati after college, Janelle has worked in the industry ever since, with The Hair Studio being her first time running and owning her own business.

"There are a lot of salons in Kāpiti, but Kāpiti is getting quite busy now.

"Everyone's looking for their spot.

"We have a good skill-set and offer something a little different.

With just herself and Maddi Gray, who has been with Janelle since she was an apprentice, the business has firmly established itself in the Kāpiti market.

"Maddi is great, she's been my little sidekick - I couldn't have done this without her."

Grateful for the chance to be recognised for their hard work, Janelle said, "There's not always platforms like this.

"I'm really grateful that the awards give small businesses a chance to be recognised for their effort and hard work."