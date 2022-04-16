Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

The great hybrid return to work: Queen Street, Auckland, retailers want workers back

6 minutes to read
Business has halved at his eatery since Covid-19 began, Istanbul Shawarma owner Ali Nazer says. Photo / Alex Burton

Cherie Howie
By
Cherie Howie

Reporter

Once the epicentre for busy office workers, Auckland's Queen St all but cleared out over the past few months. Cherie Howie walks the so-called Golden Mile and finds desperate business owners eagerly awaiting customers' return.

