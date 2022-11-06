Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces enormous opposition to Three Waters. Photo / NZME

There has been no political issue more divisive in recent months than Three Waters.

The Government’s plan to centralise water management has been met with sharp opposition around the country.

Critics say the plan will take power away from the local councils closest to the people affected, but the Government remains adamant that this move is necessary to keep rates low and improve water management around the country.

There have also been tensions focused on the emphasis on co-governance, with critics using this issue to rally further opposition to the Government’s plan.

On today’s episode of the Front Page podcast, senior Herald writer Simon Wilson joins us for a discussion about how a plan to improve New Zealand’s water management around the country became so fraught with controversy.

A group of three mayors, including Auckland’s Wayne Brown, have already suggested an alternative plan to that proposed – and pressure is growing on the Government to drop the policy altogether.

So, will the Government hold the course and push through the plan in spite of all this opposition? Will it take on the suggestions coming in from the mayors? Or will it cut its losses and turn its attention elsewhere?

