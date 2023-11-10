Referee Wayne Barnes faced enormous criticism off the back of the Rugby World Cup film. Photo / Photosport

Officiating crisis

Referees for major sporting events are starting to rely on instant replays as a crutch.

They’re becoming afraid of the fallout that might arise from a mistake and therefore tend to over-rely on feedback loop being served into their earpieces.

“I think it’s broken the confidence of officials at times,” Newstalk ZB breakfast sports anchor Andrew Alderson told The Front Page podcast.

“They just think they’re going to be lambasted and hauled over the coals for minor errors, so they’re constantly using it as a safety net.”

Alderson isn’t wrong, with referees like Wayne Barnes being attacked and abused online for days after the Rugby World Cup final.

So how do you go about improving this system? And is there any hope of anyone ever accepting the decisions that have been made?

Innovations in flying

Supersonic travel is on the cards for the future. Photo / Supplied

The travel industry may have been frozen for a few years, but it’s quickly making up for lost time.

Massive innovations will soon see the face of travel transform.

Supersonic flight, robot waiters, automated luggage handling and AI-recommendations are such some of the big changes that are heading our way.

NZ Herald aviation editor Grant Bradley told The Front Page that industry leaders have some big ideas about where the sector could be flying next.

“Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran talked about how the airline is looking at using AI throughout the business,” says Bradley.

“There are also some experiments in terms of using robots in baggage halls. Moving bags has always been a big problem for airlines and if they can solve that problem with technology, it’ll be a big advance.”

Foran also has his eyes on supersonic travel and is looking at whether this could potentially be a space for Aotearoa to enter in the future.

So how far along are these innovations and when will Kiwis finally see them in the local market?

The white hat hacker

White hat hacker Jackson Henry. Photo / Supplied

Businesses are being targeted by hackers and scammers every day.

Despite this, many smaller firms have been forced to cut cybersecurity budgets due to the current economic strain.

There is, however, hope.

Seventeen-year-old white hat hacker (one of the good guys) Jackson Henry, who once hacked into the UN as part of an online programme, says there are a number of simple steps that businesses can take to protect themselves.

“By their very nature, [small- to medium-sized businesses] are at a point where they’re far more concerned with customer acquisition and scaling, and cybersecurity is often at the bottom of the priority list or not even considered at all,” Henry said.

“That’s understandable, but the biggest mistake I see from small- to medium-sized businesses is having a sense of complacency and thinking that they couldn’t possibly be a target of cyber attack. That’s a common misconception.”

So what should businesses be doing to stay safe?

A 90-year-old cold case

Donald Fraser was murdered in 1933. Photo/Green & Hahn Photographers.

It has been 90 years since Donald Fraser was shot dead execution-style in his hotel.

There was never any justice for the Christchurch publican - the murder was never solved.

An Open Justice podcast, Chasing Ghosts: Murder at the Racecourse Hotel, was launched in the last week and re-examines this cold case mystery from the Jazz Age.

Ric Stevens digs into the dusty details of a case that saw a man left with two large holes in his chest.

Wiles v University of Auckland

Dr Siouxsie Wiles became an important figure for New Zealand during the early stages of the pandemic. Photo / Loading Docs

The Employment Court case between microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles and the University of Auckland could have wide-reaching ramifications. NZ Herald legal columnist and host of the Chewing the Facts podcast Sasha Borissenko told The Front Page that the impact of this legal matter could extend well beyond the remit of those directly involved.

She said that this case brings to light a number of considerations that all businesses should consider when determining the extent of their responsibility in keeping their employees safe.

“It really could change the name of the game. If it is found that the University of Auckland didn’t fulfil their obligations or do enough to protect their employees, that could have a huge flow-on effect for all businesses across the country,” Borissenko said.

Media woes

Today FM staff leave the MediaWorks building after the station was taken off-air. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The media industry has not had an easy 12 months.

There’s been the closure of Today FM, the canning of The Project, restructuring at all major news providers and a staggering report showing that MediaWorks faces an uncertain future. There are now even concerns that the cracks are starting to show in listener numbers for radio – a medium long viewed as the cockroach of media.

Duncan Greive, founder of The Spinoff and long-time media commentator, joined The Front Page to discuss what’s going on and share his thoughts on whether the Government should step in to help.

“I was at a NZ On Air music event and they talked about wanting greater investment. [Incoming National MPs] Paul Goldsmith and Melissa Lee were in the crowd, but I just don’t rate anyone’s chances of getting more investment,” said Greive.

“I think they’re probably better off asking for structural reform, which better reflects the contemporary reality. I think changing the legislation and some of the mandates is probably going to get better outcomes for the industry as it stands.”

Airport’s uncertain future

An Air New Zealand Airbus A320 on take-off from Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors voted in favour of consulting with the public on selling its 34 per cent share in the airport.

This came as the council is proposing widespread cuts to keep annual rates increases at 5-8 per cent over the next decade while still investing in the city.

Proposals include pulling the plug on the rebuild of the Khandallah pool, ditching skatepark refurbishments, and deferring road resurfacing.

Talking to Georgina Campbell on On the Tiles - Local Edition, the Herald’s politics podcast, NZME’s Wellington head of news Katrina Bennett said now was not the time to sell the shares, worth $278 million.

“It’s [the airport] an incredibly important lucrative asset and I think the council should remain with it because, during the good times, it’s very valuable.

“But I also think that it gives the council a say over what happens to a crucial piece of infrastructure for Wellington and I would be more comfortable with the council having a say and a seat at the table around that.”

So what could happen next? And how will this likely play out?