Media Insider: All Blacks’ haka ‘throat-slitting’ gesture re-ignites media debate; TVNZ star weds; National v publishers over Google, Meta

Shayne Currie
By
24 mins to read
The All Blacks complete their haka in Melbourne last week; TVNZ Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis.

‘Alarming’: Publishers fume over National’s Meta/Google comments; Sportswriter dies at 60; TVNZ Breakfast host weds; William Shatner’s message to the advertising industry.

The All Blacks are back performing the throat-slitting-like gesture at the end of

