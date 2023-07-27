Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Christopher Luxon calls in ex-TV star for media training; the PR chiefs behind Luxon, Chris Hipkins; RNZ host’s apology to Winston Peters

Shayne Currie
By
23 mins to read
Former Good Morning host Mary Lambie now runs her own media training business. Photo / NZ Herald

Former Good Morning host Mary Lambie now runs her own media training business. Photo / NZ Herald

A familiar face steps up to help Christopher Luxon; Just who is pulling the PR strings for the two main leaders? RNZ host apologises to Winston Peters; Women’s sport media survey; 10-point plan to help

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business