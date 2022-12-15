Crime has been one of the biggest talking points in the country over the last 12 months. Photo / Hayden Woodward

As we rapidly approach the end of another eventful year, we took a moment to reflect on some of the biggest stories of 2022.

In today’s episode of NZ Heral podcast The Front Page, Wellington business editor Jenée Tibshraeny and Cooking the Books host Frances Cook join us to offer their takes on the year that was.

And what a year it’s been.

A tight race has been set up for the election next year, with the left and right blocs tight in the polls. Two big factors have played a role in that - an apparent increase in crime, with ram raids one of the biggest problems the country has seen this year, and concerns over the cost of living and inflation, with a recession set to hit New Zealand next year.

On top of that, the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September ended the 70 year reign of our head of state, paving the way for a new King - and sparking conversations once again on if we should become a republic.

Those topics - the economy, the Government’s performance, crime and the Royal succession - have been the best-performing stories for The Front Page this year, and as the year’s big talking points

Many of these issues have not yet been resolved and will ultimately bleed into the new year, continuing to dominate the airwaves and column inches.

With a general election at stake, the pressure will grow on the Government to address many of the biggest problems and offer solutions capable of winning back the support of the public.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has shown growing confidence and will continue to hit the Government with criticism in the coming months.

So how will this all turn out? Who will emerge as the big winners and losers? How bad will our economic woes be in 2023? How worried should homeowners be about losing their homes? And is now the time for New Zealand to become a republic?

Listen to The Front Page podcast for a full discussion on what at times felt like a never-ending year.

