A still taken from a tourist boat when Whakaari White Island erupted in December 2019. Photo / Supplied

A new Netflix documentary marking three years since the Whakaari White Island tragedy will include audio and footage that has never been shared with the public before.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari hits Netflix on December 16, but is being screened in New Zealand prior to the global release as a sign of respect for what the country went through.

On December 9, 2019, a sight-seeing tour was on the island when the volcano erupted, killing 22 people and injuring a further 25.

The documentary, directed by Oscar nominee Rory Kennedy and written and produced by Dallas Brennan Rexer, features interviews with survivors and first responders, telling the story minute-by-minute with footage and audio taken at the time.

Talking to The Front Page from Whakatane, Kennedy said they have used a lot of footage and audio never seen before. Some of the audio is presented with the screen fading to black so the audience can understand what it was like that day.

“It’s very, very powerful. There’s one audio recording that’s really right in the aftermath of the eruption of people trying to escape. And when I heard that raw, I was stunned. And you know, I had to kind of sit for a while and just reflect on what I was hearing.”

Kennedy said that she had not been aware of the story until it was brought to her by Appian Way, Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, which had purchased the rights to an article about the tragedy. She said she was moved by the individuals involved, and how it tells a story of “everyday people turning into heroes”.

Brenner said they have been able to return to Whakatane three times to be able to tell the story, and it has been meaningful to build those relationships over the years.

“I think this is obviously a terrible tragedy and it impacted people deeply and widely and will continue to leave a scar in this community and I believe in the whole country. But I do think there were some very inspiring moments that we should recognise and appreciate, and recognising how many good people rose up that day and did selfless acts to take care of one.

“We all could use a little more of concern and compassion for our community in this world.”

Listen to the full podcast above for more on what went into making the movie, the people involved, and why they avoided turning the film into an opinion piece on the day’s events.

