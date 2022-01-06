Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

The first day of kōhanga reo at Pukeatua in Wainuiomata, Wellington, remembered

4 minutes to read
Tautoko Ratu, centre, with one arm on Waitangi Tribunal chief judge Edward Durie and one arm around Paul Temm, QC, at Waiwhetu Kōhanga Reo in 1985. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library EP/1985/2942/15-F

Tautoko Ratu, centre, with one arm on Waitangi Tribunal chief judge Edward Durie and one arm around Paul Temm, QC, at Waiwhetu Kōhanga Reo in 1985. Photo / Alexander Turnbull Library EP/1985/2942/15-F

Cherie Howie
By
Cherie Howie

Reporter

Forty years ago next April, the first kōhanga reo in New Zealand opened its doors. Kōkiri Pukeatua Kōhanga Reo in Wainuiomata, and the many who followed, gave parents the choice of full immersion in Māori

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.