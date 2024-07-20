Advertisement
The escalating abuse of nitrous oxide is no laughing matter - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Nitrous oxide cannisters. Photo / Michael Cunningham

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Recent findings in the New Zealand Medical Journal show the health risks of recreational nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas or “nangs.”
  • The study shows 12 cases where excessive use led to severe neurological impairments.
  • This February, a group of Dunedin students successfully shut down an online retailer offering nitrous oxide 24/7.

EDITORIAL

Findings published in the New Zealand Medical Journal this week underscore the severe health risks associated with the abuse of recreational nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or “nangs.”

