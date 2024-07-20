The findings reveal a disturbing trend: five patients reported lower limb weakness, with some also experiencing upper limb weakness. Several patients exhibited changes in mental state, including psychosis — symptoms indicative of nitrous oxide’s potential to cause long-lasting and severe neurological damage. One individual in their early 20s was hospitalised for almost 30 days after consuming 720 nitrous oxide canisters in a single day.

We must address the escalating abuse of nitrous oxide. Initially used as an anaesthetic, nitrous oxide induces euphoria, leading users to consume it in large quantities. The alarming ease of purchasing it over the counter is a significant concern.

Last year, Auckland Hospital raised concerns about the spike in patients admitted with severe spinal injuries due to nitrous oxide use. Just last month, an Auckland woman who lost the use of her legs after inhaling the gas urged the government to regulate its supply.

Such regulation could prove more cost-effective and less burdensome than the long-term strain on an already underfunded and overburdened healthcare system.

Long hospital stays and the ongoing need for daily support place significant strain on healthcare resources. Additionally, the societal impact, including lost productivity and the high cost of medical care, cannot be ignored.

Addressing this issue may require a multifaceted approach, prioritising education and regulation.

Public health interventions are essential to discourage recreational use and restrict commercial sales of nitrous oxide. The study notes that the gas remains accessible to the general public, with large quantities easily purchased online. Restricting sales from commercial vendors, limiting the number of canisters sold to only those required for legitimate uses, and providing education about the potential adverse effects of the gas may help reduce harm. Implementing stricter controls on sales and establishing clearer guidelines for retailers should help mitigate the risks associated with its misuse.

Effective public awareness campaigns are crucial. Recreational users, particularly young people, seem unaware of the dangers posed by nitrous oxide. Highlighting the severe health risks associated with its misuse can deter potential users. Additionally, incorporating warnings on packaging and at points of sale can inform consumers about the consequences of inhaling nitrous oxide.

Healthcare providers play a vital role in early intervention and support. Routine screening for nitrous oxide use in clinical settings, particularly for young patients presenting with neurological symptoms, can aid in early identification and treatment. Early intervention can prevent the escalation of symptoms and reduce the long-term impact on individuals and healthcare resources.

The New Zealand Medical Journal’s findings serve as a stark reminder of the severe health risks associated with recreational nitrous oxide use.

There’s hope. In February this year, a group of Dunedin students successfully shut down an online retailer offering nitrous oxide around the clock. Students for Sensible Drug Policy Ōtepoti-Dunedin (SSDP) president Max Phillips said student flats had been targeted by flyers advertising Dunedin Party Supplies’ services. One product offered was a canister that equated to about 71 “hits” Phillips said SSDP did not condemn or condone drug use and selling such large quantities of nitrous oxide in an “easy to use” canister meant harm from overconsumption was likely.