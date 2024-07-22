“Not all operations will be the same when it comes to the cost of either, disposing of dead animals or trying to deal with a mass whale or dolphin stranding, and trying to actually refloat animals,” Hardy-Birch told the Herald.
She said it is heavily dependent on the location, the number of animals, if they’re alive - and if there are people close by.
“We’ve had a scenario where it’s been a little dolphin and it only costs the time of a couple of my staff and their blood, sweat and tears to dispose of it in the dunes,” Hardy-Birch said.
New Zealand is a hotspot for strandings, with more than 5000 recorded since 1840.
DoC responds to around 85 strandings each year - typically involving one animal.
They say mass strandings occasionally occur, with the majority of these long-finned pilot whales.
DoC was unable to provide the costs associated with whale and dolphin burials over the last 10 years - but estimated the minimum total for 2013-2022 was $293,450.
Hardy-Birch believes the rising costs of heavy machinery, like diggers, is a contributing factor to the larger total seen since last year.
“There’s always a cost,” she toldthe Herald.
“Physically, financially, and in some instances, some people get very attached to these beautiful animals emotionally.”
“We have to take into account [that] as a whale decomposes, gas builds up, and it creates quite a risk of explosive ruptures.
“And also, the spread of decomposing tissue can pose a health hazard, not just for humans, but depending on which location you’re in.”
She said there’s the possibility it could affect marine farms that are generating products for sale - like oyster farms.
“So if you have dead marine mammals on the beach, and leave them for nature to take its course, and it washes it out - then actually that oyster farm is going to be exposed to high levels of nutrients coming from that animal,” Hardy-Birch said.
“And so nine times out of 10 that’s why the department spends a lot of energy and time, disposing of these animals appropriately.”
People can report whale or dolphin strandings to the DoC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).
Jaime Cunningham is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on wellbeing, social issues and general news. Jaime joined Newstalk ZB in 2023, after working as a sports reporter at the Christchurch Star. She has a Bachelor of Communications degree from the University of Canterbury.