The crime shocked New Zealand

Cao, whom she had met very briefly once, sent Bao a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property.

Tingjun Cao has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Yanfei Bao in June 2023. Photo / Iain McGregor / POOL

The mother-of-one replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were. Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.

They arranged to meet at a property on Trevor St in Hornby.

Closed-circuit television showed each of them turning up at the house. Bao was never seen leaving.

She was reported missing later that day when she failed to pick up her young daughter from school.

In the days that followed, Bao’s cellphone and car were found - but there was no trace of her.

Yanfei Bao was farewelled in Christchurch.

Police identified Cao as a suspect early on after a member of the public reported him behaving strangely in a suburban street near where Bao’s phone was found.

Cao was being watched by police when he attempted to flee the country. He was arrested at Christchurch Airport after buying a one-way ticket to China.

He was charged with kidnapping Bao. Later, police found enough evidence to satisfy them he had killed her.

While Cao awaited his trial in prison, police continued to search for Bao.

On July 30, 2024 - after cracking the code on her phone and unlocking vital GPS data - they found the place Cao had hidden his victim’s body.

Cao went on trial in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Preston and a jury.

In the early stages of the trial, Cao fired his lawyer, choosing to represent himself.

He then mounted a prolonged and unusual self‑defence, claiming the evidence against him was planted by police and that a man named Mr Tang killed Bao.

The scene where Yanfei Bao's body was found, at Greenpark on the outskirts of Christchurch. Photo / Joe Allison

But the Crown had a very strong case against Cao, including forensic, CCTV and phone data that backed up their narrative of the crime.

It took the jury just 97 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

On June 13, Cao was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and six months.

Justice Lisa Preston said it was “abundantly clear” that Cao’s offending was sexually motivated and that Yanfei put up “desperate resistance” as she was attacked.

Justice Preston said Cao’s “concocted” version of events was “far-fetched and, frankly, ludicrous”.

“It was you... no one else,” she said.

“There can be no doubt that this was particularly callous offending. On any view, this was a chilling course of conduct in which you showed absolutely no regard for your victim.

“You showed a breathtaking lack of humanity and respect for this woman.

Justice Lisa Preston. Photo / George Heard

“I am satisfied that your offending justifies a minimum term of at least 17 years. There are no mitigating circumstances. You remain without remorse.”

