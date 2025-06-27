The crime shocked New Zealand and this month on Herald podcast A Moment In Crimesenior journalist and host Anna Leask tells the story of Yanfei and her killer.
Cao, whom she had met very briefly once, sent Bao a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property.
The mother-of-one replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were. Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.
They arranged to meet at a property on Trevor St in Hornby.
Closed-circuit television showed each of them turning up at the house. Bao was never seen leaving.
The series is hosted by Anna Leask, a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice.
