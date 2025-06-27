Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The brutal, callous and depraved murder of Yanfei Bao - A Moment in Crime

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Police are confident they have found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald

On June 13, Chinese national Tingjun Cao was jailed for life for the murder of Christchurch real estate agent and mother Yanfei Bao.

Bao, 44, was stabbed to death in July 2023 and buried in a shallow grave on a farm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand