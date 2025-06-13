Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao’s murderer sentenced after disruptive, angry court outbursts

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Police are confident they have found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald
  • Tingjun Cao was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Yanfei Bao in June 2023.
  • Cao was removed from the courtroom due to disruptive behaviour and watched the sentencing via videolink.
  • Bao’s family delivered emotional victim impact statements, highlighting the profound loss and grief caused by her murder.

The man who murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been jailed for life following an almost day long sentencing hearing - drawn out and delayed by his frequent angry and bizarre outbursts and interruptions.

And , 53, has been ordered to serve a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and six months.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand