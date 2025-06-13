Tingjun Cao was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Yanfei Bao in June 2023.
Cao was removed from the courtroom due to disruptive behaviour and watched the sentencing via videolink.
Bao’s family delivered emotional victim impact statements, highlighting the profound loss and grief caused by her murder.
The man who murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been jailed for life following an almost day long sentencing hearing - drawn out and delayed by his frequent angry and bizarre outbursts and interruptions.
Cao maintains he did not kill Bao, that he has been framed, and evidence has been “covered up”.
The killer also told the court his lawyers were not doing what he told them to do, and he indicated he wanted to sack them. After a brief adjournment to meet with them, they remained in court to represent him.
In New Zealand, offenders can be removed from the courtroom during sentencing if their behaviour is disruptive and it is impractical to continue with them present.
The presiding judge has the authority to remove the defendant, and if necessary, the sentencing can proceed in their absence.
Once Cao was removed, Bao’s family were invited to read victim impact statements. Her father and sister read statements via videolink from China. Their names are permanently suppressed.
Losing Yanfei - a family’s heartache
Yanfei’s 11-year-old daughter, whose name is suppressed, wrote a statement for the court. It was read by a victim support advocate.
“You took my mummy away from me - and my life has not been the same since. I laugh less now because nothing feels as fun or as happy as it used to,” she said.
“My family is sad, and my house feels different. It is quieter and emptier. I miss my mummy every single day.”
She missed the way Yanfei made her feel safe.
“I miss her voice, her smell and the way she always knew how to make things better,” she said.
“Since mummy has been gone, I feel lonely a lot. Even when I am with other people, it is not the same without her. It try to be brave, but it’s really hard.
“Sometimes I just want to cry, but I also don’t want to make my dad and everyone else more sad than they already are.”
The little girl said the hardest part was knowing Yanfei would not be there for the rest of her life.
“She won’t see me grow up. She won’t be there for my birthdays and my school events, or to help me when I need her. I won’t be able to tell her about my day or hear her say she’s proud of me,” she said.
“Losing her has left a hole in my heart that nothing can fill. I wish she was still here.”
Yanfei’s father said his heart was “filled with immense sorrow that words cannot convey”.
“My daughter... was the light of my and my wife’s lives. The most brilliant colour in our ordinary days and the greatest spiritual support and source of motivation... the most precious memory in our hearts, and her laughter was the most melodious tune,” he said.
“We often imagined her having a happy life ahead. But fate dealt us the cruellest blow... her passing has caused us immeasurable emotional trauma.
“We have endured the unbearable pain of losing a daughter, a wife and a mother... over the past year, our family has been engulfed in immense grief and struggled to accept this harsh reality. My wife and I, in particular, have deeply felt the sorrow of burying a child. Apart from our sorrow, we have been left with endless helplessness.
“What right did (he) have to take our precious daughter’s life? What right did he have to destroy our happiness and cause such a heinous impact on society? I believe (he) acted with deep malice”
Yanfei’s older sister told the court she was “overwhelmed with grief”.
“I find it impossible to describe the depth of my feelings,” she said.
“When we heard the news of her disappearance, it felt like the sky was falling. Helplessness and heartbreak consumed us. Every day, our family endured the agony of waiting and sorrow. Finally, at the end of July last year, the police informed us that my sister had been found... At that moment, my heart sank to the depths.
“The happiness and joy my sister brought to our family were destroyed by this murderer.”
Yanfei’s husband, Paul Gooch, said Cao had “heartlessly deprived” her whole family.
“She was a devoted wife and mother, and now we are left with the unbearable absence of her presence,” he said.
“We can no longer share in the joy of her laughter, the fullness of our lives with her, or the comfort of her warmth and love. The radiant light has been forever extinguished.
“The tragic circumstances surrounding Yanfei’s death cast a long shadow over me and the entire family.
“We find ourselves in a profound state of grief, grappling with the heart-wrenching questions that linger on. When did she first sense the peril to her life? How long did she endure the unimaginable suffering before her death?”
Gooch was haunted by Yanfei being “unable to defend herself” and “exposed her to the worst aspects of humanity”.
“Even though Yanfei was ultimately trying to help him, her life was tragically cut short by Cao’s cruel and twisted desires,” he said.
“It is incomprehensible to witness one person valuing another’s life so insignificantly, treating Yanfei’s existence as if it were mere collateral and devoid of worth.
“It is beyond unbearable for me that I could not be there to offer her comfort in her final moments. Nothing can ease our sorrow, knowing her last hours were filled with unimaginable pain, brutality, and terror. Cao’s sole intention was to inflict suffering upon her, and the horror of this will haunt us forever.”
Gooch said it was “profoundly tragic” that someone as loving and nurturing as Yanfei was taken “in such a brutal manner, particularly given the many dreams and aspirations she left unfulfilled”.
“Cao’s actions are inexcusable. He intentionally preyed upon an innocent woman, driven solely by a cruel desire to deceive and ultimately take her life,” he said.
“Cao is a very manipulative and dangerous individual who should never see the light of day again. His presence in society poses a risk that should not be tolerated.”
Gooch’s last words were directed straight at the killer.
“Cao, I hope you carry the weight of your actions every waking moment, torturing your soul,” he said.
“When stuck in your little cell and you’re condemned to the shadows of despair, I pray that you finally grasp the true magnitude of what you did and the deep unending sorrow that has haunted our lives ever since.”
The sentencing of Tingjun Cao
Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart sought a minimum non-parole period of at least 18 years.
Stuart said those factors justified a minimum non-parole period, and he suggested a starting point of 18 years would be appropriate.
Cao’s lawyer said he continued to maintain his innocence and “denies any involvement with the victim’s death”.
He had already instructed Eason to appeal his conviction.
Eason disagreed with the Crown on the level of brutality and callousness.
He asked Justice Preston to consider mitigating factors, including the “profound sense of isolation” Cao would experience in a New Zealand prison, particularly as he did not speak English, and “lengthy isolation” from his wife and sons aged 18 and 14.
He sought an MPI of less than 17 years, saying the Crown’s request was “excessive” and any period over 17 years would be “manifestly unjust”.
“We would also like to thank all the members of our community who have provided valuable information since day one of our investigation. Your support, your observations, and your willingness to assist the investigation and prosecution directly contributed to this successful result.”
The murder of Yanfei Bao
Yanfei, 44, was killed on July 19, 2023.
Cao, whom she had met very briefly once, sent Bao a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property.
The mother-of-one replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were. Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.
They arranged to meet at a property on Trevor St in Hornby.
Closed-circuit television showed each of them turning up at the house. Yanfei was never seen leaving.
