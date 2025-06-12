The man who murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao and buried her body on farmland outside the city will be sentenced today.
Chinese national Tingjun Cao will appear in the High Court at Christchurch at 10am to find out his fate.
He will be sentenced to life in prison- unless he or his lawyers can prove it would be manifestly unjust - and will likely be ordered to spend a lengthy time behind bars until he can be considered for parole.
Cao, whom she had met very briefly once, sent Bao a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property.
The mother-of-one replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were. Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.
They arranged to meet at a property on Trevor St in Hornby.
Closed-circuit television showed each of them turning up at the house. Bao was never seen leaving.
But the Crown had a very strong case against Cao, including forensic, CCTV and phone data that backed up their narrative of the crime.
It took the jury just 97 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict.
Cao will be sentenced by Justice Preston today.
