Cao, whom she had met very briefly once, sent Bao a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property.

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The mother-of-one replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were. Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.

They arranged to meet at a property on Trevor St in Hornby.

Closed-circuit television showed each of them turning up at the house. Bao was never seen leaving.

She was reported missing later that day when she failed to pick up her young daughter from school.

In the days that followed, Bao’s cellphone and car were found - but there was no trace of her.

Yanfei Bao's discarded and damaged phone which was found on a roadside the day after she disappeared.

Police identified Cao as a suspect early on after a member of the public reported him behaving strangely in a suburban street near where Bao’s phone was found.

Cao was being watched by police when he attempted to flee the country. He was arrested at Christchurch Airport after purchasing a one-way ticket to China.

He was initially charged with kidnapping Bao. Later, police found enough evidence to satisfy them he had killed her.

While Cao awaited his trial in prison, police continued to search for Bao.

Tingjun Cao at the High Court in Christchurch trial.

On July 30, 2024 - after cracking the code on her phone and unlocking vital GPS data - they found the place Cao had hidden his victim’s body.

Cao went on trial in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Lisa Preson and a jury.

In the early stages of the trial, Cao fired his lawyer, choosing to represent himself.

He then mounted a prolonged and unusual self‑defence, claiming the evidence against him was planted by police and that a man named Mr Tang killed Bao.

But the Crown had a very strong case against Cao, including forensic, CCTV and phone data that backed up their narrative of the crime.

It took the jury just 97 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

Cao will be sentenced by Justice Preston today.

