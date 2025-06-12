Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao murder: Killer’s sentencing today

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police are confident they have found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald

The man who murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao and buried her body on farmland outside the city will be sentenced today.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao will appear in the High Court at Christchurch at 10am to find out his fate.

He will be sentenced to life in prison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand