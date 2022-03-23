Flooding at Nuhiti bridge. Video / Supplied

Tokomaru Bay has been hit hard by heavy rainfall overnight, which has cut off the main bridge in the township and flooded schools, homes and a marae.

Locals at the East Coast town of 450 people, an hour's drive north of Gisborne, said it was the worst weather they had experienced since Cyclone Bola in 1988.

Up to 300mm of rain fell in the Tairawhiti Gisborne area overnight, leading to a state of emergency being declared this morning.

Marlene Kipa, who runs boutique accommodation at Tokomaru Bay, said the flooding had been severe next to the Mangahuini River, which runs alongside the most built-up part of the town.

The bridge over the Mangahuiri River had collapsed after 300mm of rain fell at Tokomaru Bay overnight, local residents said. Photo / Google Maps

"The bridge is gone," she said. "The main bridge to get out of Toko, that's had it.

"The camping ground, that's all flooded out. The school's flooded. So kids are home. It's a mess.

"This is just like Cyclone Bola. That is a lot of damage and we're forecast for more rain tonight."

Photographs posted on social media showed the bridge had partially collapsed, and a gap of about two metres had opened up.

Te Ariuru Marae, which sits just back from the beach, had been badly damaged as the river which ran past it flooded.

Tokomaru Bay local Chad Chambers posted video of the damage caused to the marae, kura and urupa. It showed a brown torrent of river running past the property.



A large walk-in metal chiller on the marae grounds had been lifted in the floodwaters from the back of the property to the road at the front.

Damage at Te Ariuru Marae after heavy rainfall. Photo / Facebook

Gisborne District mayor Rehette Stoltz said Tokomaru Bay had been "cut in half" due to damage on the bridge and authorities were working to get supplies across to the other side.

There had been "a lot" of damage to properties in the region, including some that had only recently been fixed up after flooding last June.

Erana Reedy, station manager of Ruatoria-based Ngati Porou Radio, north of Tokomaru Bay, said they were completely shut in.

"We have just got back from trying to get to Te Puia, which is normally a 15-minute drive from Ruatoria," Reedy said.

"Torrents have turned into rivers flowing over the road and it didn't look safe to cross.

"Rivers have broken their banks and are up to fence levels.

"Marae around Ruatoria are so far okay but rain is predicted to carry on until 9am Friday."

Reedy said locals were at the Ruatoria General Store stocking up on supplies.

She said everyone still recalls the 2021 June flooding of the Tairawhiti region, where highway 35, which runs into Tokomaru Bay turned into a raging river.

"Well, it's flooded at the same place again," Reedy said.

"And we are totally cut off."

More heavy rainfall was expected tonight, with a forecast of 30mm of rain between 8pm and 9pm.

MetService has extended the Rain Warning for Gisborne until early Thursday morning, and has also upgraded the weather alert to a Red Warning for Heavy Rain.

MetService Meteorologist David Miller said: "MetService Red Warnings are reserved for the most severe weather events when significant impacts can be expected, such as flooding and damage to roads and powerlines, and possibly isolating communities.

"As such, immediate action should be taken by people in the region to ensure their safety. Advice on what to do in an emergency can be found at getready.govt.nz."