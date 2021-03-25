The Big Easy returns with a new route, after Covid cancellation

The Big Easy is set to ride this Easter. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Organisers are expecting more than 1000 people to take up the challenge of a new route for highly-regarded Hawke's Bay cycle event The Big Easy.

Around 1500 riders are expected to hit the Hawke's Bay Trails this Easter to take part in The Big Easy, which was cancelled due to lockdown in 2020, while another several hundred are expected to enjoy The Little Easy Central Hawke's Bay on the Tukituki Trails.

The new course for The Big Easy will start and finish at Church Road Winery. After a short ride through Taradale streets, the course joins the limestone trails beside Pettigrew Green Area to follow the stopbanks of the Tutaekuri River around to Waitangi Regional Park.

River views are swapped for a coastal panorama as riders follow Marine Parade around to Ahuriri, where a third water view, Ahuriri Estuary, marks the home stretch of the course back to Church Road Winery.

The ultimate unrace, The Big Easy is designed to take in all that's delicious about cycling in Food and Wine Country. Intended to be taken at your own pace, cyclists can enjoy entertainment and food and wine stops, before finishing back at Church Road for the finale party and concert.

The cruisy Central Hawke's Bay counterpart, The Little Easy offers riders two options, either a gentle 12km meander on the Rotary River Pathway consisting of easy-riding limestone paths or the Grade 2 mountain bike trail that runs parallel to the limestone paths.

Riders will enjoy stunning Central Hawke's Bay scenery as they ride along the Tukituki River and across the Tarewa Swing Bridge before finishing at Russell Park for post-ride entertainment, a bite to eat and cold drink or coffee after the ride.

Hawke's Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton says The Big Easy typifies a day's cycling in Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Country.

"The charm of The Big Easy is just that – it is easy. It's easy to do, it's easy to enter and we encourage cyclists to do as much on the course as possible – eat, drink, enjoy the views and the day. Or just simply, take it easy.

"This is anything but a race – The Big Easy is about fun, family and friends, enjoying Hawke's Bay by bike and discovering all the tasty treats on route."

Riders have up until March 31 to register online for both rides, or can register on the day at the event starting points.

More information for both events can be found at www.thebigeasy.co.nz