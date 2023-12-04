Thousands gathered this morning for mass nationwide protests called by the Te Pāti Māori party. The protests were planned against Government policies labelled “anti-Māori”. The hīkoi brought peak-hour traffic to standstills in various parts of the country.
Protests caused gridlock across Auckland’s motorway network
More than 1000 people marched to Parliament in Wellington
About 500 protesters gathered in Whangārei
Almost 300 people turned up to the protests in Hastings
Protesters blocked SH3 in Whanganui
About 500 protesters gathered in Tauranga
Protesters were seen marching in Rotorua
Te Pāti Māori protests in Hamilton
The protests have also spread into the South Island with a protest in Nelson this morning. A hīkoi is planned to meet at Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance at 5.30pm.
Te Pāti Māori has signalled today’s protest as possibly one of many this parliamentary term. Police officers have been deployed across districts ahead of the protest. The protests have so far been peaceful. No arrests have been made.