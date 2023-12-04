Auckland’s Northern Motorway was at a near standstill coming into the city this morning with Te Pāti Māori protests disrupting peak-hour traffic. Video / NZ Herald

Thousands gathered this morning for mass nationwide protests called by the Te Pāti Māori party. The protests were planned against Government policies labelled “anti-Māori”. The hīkoi brought peak-hour traffic to standstills in various parts of the country.

Protests caused gridlock across Auckland’s motorway network

National Māori Action Day protesters gathered on Mangere Bridge in Auckland on Tuesday morning. Photo / Jason Dorday

About 200 protesters remained on Mangere Bridge at 10am. Photo / Jason Dorday

Protesters were seen leaving Hobsonville heading towards the city in the morning.

More than 1000 people marched to Parliament in Wellington

More than 1000 people marched from Aurora Bridge to Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer spoke outside Parliament. Photo / Claire Trevett

About 500 protesters gathered in Whangārei

About 600 people took part in the protest in Whangārei on Tuesday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaumātua Tohe Ashby participated in the protest in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Almost 300 people turned up to the protests in Hastings

Te Ōtane Huata led Hawke’s Bay’s protest, which took place at the Hastings Clocktower. Photo / Warren Buckland

Children were seen holding signs at the protest in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Protesters blocked SH3 in Whanganui

Protesters blocked SH3 in Whanganui this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

About 500 protesters gathered in Tauranga

A crowd of about 500 iwi members and supporters met at Whareroa Reserve. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ngāi Te Rangi marched in protest down Hewletts Rd in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Protesters were seen marching in Rotorua

Protesters were seen marching in Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

Te Pāti Māori protests in Hamilton

Protesters gathered in Hamilton on Te Rapa Rd outside The Base shopping mall on Tuesday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

The protests have also spread into the South Island with a protest in Nelson this morning. A hīkoi is planned to meet at Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance at 5.30pm.

Te Pāti Māori has signalled today’s protest as possibly one of many this parliamentary term. Police officers have been deployed across districts ahead of the protest. The protests have so far been peaceful. No arrests have been made.